Global News at 10 Saskatoon March 5 2020 7:30pm 01:21 ‘Be aware’: Preventing pedestrian and vehicle collisions in Saskatoon With warmer temperatures, more pedestrians will be out in Saskatoon. Both drivers and pedestrians need to follow the rules of the road to prevent collisions. Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6638371/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6638371/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?