Lifestyle March 5 2020 7:24am

GIRLS ON BOARDS

Girls on Boards is a non-profit organization that empowers girls and women to love their bodies. On March 6th, a fundraiser will be held to celebrate International Women's Day at the Louis Millett Community Complex.