Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 2 2020 8:02pm 01:50 Edmonton companies grapple with how to respond to coronavirus concerns The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting businesses around the world, including in Edmonton. Several local companies are trying to figure out how to respond. Julia Wong reports. Cancellation of international conferences over coronavirus disrupts Edmonton businesses <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6621822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6621822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?