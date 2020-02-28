Falkland February 28 2020 1:56pm 01:54 Falkland gets funding to help put a roof on its ice rink Decades of work to improve Falkland’s community rink got a big boost this week when the regional district announced it will be putting $50,000 towards a new roof for the ice sheet. Funding announcement gives plans for new Falkland, B.C. ice rink roof a boost <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6610004/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6610004/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?