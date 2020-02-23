Edmonton food February 23 2020 2:04pm 03:53 Edmonton’s El Cortez prepares for new menu launch El Cortez Mexican Kitchen is getting ready to launch its new menu. Chef Lindsay Porter joins the Global News Morning Weekend to show off a few dishes, including a special twist on street corn. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6585892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6585892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?