Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 20 2020 9:23pm 01:34 Free parking coming to an end at Century Park in Edmonton The meter is up for Edmonton transit users who park their vehicles free of charge at Century Park. Chris Chacon reports. Say goodbye to free parking at Century Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6577556/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6577556/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?