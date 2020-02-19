Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 19 2020 8:02pm 01:50 Edmonton woman, 72, forgives man who attacked her First, he beat her. Then, he set her house on fire. But she says she forgives him. Chris Chacon sat down with the 72-year-old Edmonton woman now recovering at the University of Alberta Hospital. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6571819/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6571819/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?