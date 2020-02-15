Canada February 15 2020 8:24pm 01:05 Kelowna RCMP detain man after car crashes into pole A car crash into a power pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna led to police detaining a man on Saturday afternoon. Man detained by Kelowna RCMP after car crash involving power pole <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?