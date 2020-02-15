Menu

Man detained by Kelowna RCMP after car crash involving power pole

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 8:33 pm
Updated February 15, 2020 8:41 pm
Kelowna RCMP detain man after car crashes into pole
A car crash into a power pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna led to police detaining a man on Saturday afternoon.

A car crash into a power pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna led to police detaining a man arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sexsmith and Valley Roads around 3:45 p.m., as the crash pulled power lines down onto the road.

FortisBC was called to the scene to shut power off to the area, while the driver was ordered to stay in the car.

READ MORE: Transit bus impounded following traffic stop by Kelowna RCMP

The driver didn’t comply, despite orders from police to stay in his car, though he did try opening his door handle a few times. Shortly after, police detained him.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

