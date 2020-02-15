Man detained by Kelowna RCMP after car crash involving power pole

Send this page to someone via email

A car crash into a power pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna led to police detaining a man arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sexsmith and Valley Roads around 3:45 p.m., as the crash pulled power lines down onto the road.

FortisBC was called to the scene to shut power off to the area, while the driver was ordered to stay in the car.

The driver didn’t comply, despite orders from police to stay in his car, though he did try opening his door handle a few times. Shortly after, police detained him.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

