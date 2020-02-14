central okanagan February 14 2020 8:17pm 02:18 Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan Residents of the Okanagan know all too well what the spring melt can bring. Flooding season is rapidly approaching and this year might be wetter than usual. Okanagan’s high snowpack cause for concern as flood season approaches <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6554898/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6554898/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?