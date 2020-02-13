Fashion February 13 2020 7:30am 05:45 Renée Martin: The Style Coach Personal stylist, Renée Martin, helps clients update their look to become their most stylish, confident and best-dressed version of themselves. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6545825/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6545825/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?