Mountie
February 12 2020 7:32pm
02:10

‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment

There’s a new Mountie at the helm of the South Okanagan and Similkameen RCMP, and he vows to be tough on offenders. Shelby Thom reports.

