Lifestyle February 6 2020 6:44am 06:16 Local competitive water skiers take part in Halifax Boat Show We meet two up-and-coming water skiers from the Halifax area who will be representing Waterski Wakeboard Nova Scotia at the Halifax International Boat Show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6514489/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6514489/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?