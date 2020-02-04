Federal Court of Appeal decision to approve TMX pipeline expansion ‘overwhelmingly’ supported by Indigenous groups: Premier Kenney

On Feb. 4, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said while speaking to reporters in Montreal that the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion removes the last obstacle in completing the project. Kenney added that it is a decision that the public and Indigenous groups “overwhelmingly” support, in his view. Kenney also said that 129 Indigenous groups were consulted about the pipeline, and at least 120 were in favour or not opposed.