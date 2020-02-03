Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 3 2020 4:53pm 01:02 Edmonton Freestyle Club’s first competition More than 100 young athletes between the ages of six and 18 took on aerials, moguls and big air at the Edmonton Freestyle Club’s first competition that took place at Sunridge over the weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6501597/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6501597/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?