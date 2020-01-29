News January 29 2020 7:21pm 02:03 Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations A former Penticton registered massage therapist is in hot water– again. Leonard Krekic is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct. Shelby Thom reports. Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481082/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481082/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?