Crime January 27 2020 2:16pm 02:27 3 bodies found in Edmonton over 9 hours It's been an extremely busy morning for Edmonton first responders. Three bodies were found over the span of about nine hours. Man's body found after house fire in west Edmonton Suspicious death investigation underway in northeast Edmonton alley