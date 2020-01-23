News January 23 2020 8:20am 06:31 Matt Minglewood preforms on Global News Morning Nova Scotian musician Matt Minglewood performs “Soft Place to Fall” from his album Fly Like Desperados. The iconic musician is set to be inducted into the Casino NS Music Hall of Fame in February. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6450984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6450984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?