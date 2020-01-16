Little Ray's January 16 2020 7:27am 05:58 Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival returns to Halifax Global News Morning goes wild with llamas, armadillos, and snakes as we get a preview of the Wildlife Festival happening this weekend at Halifax Forum. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6419224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6419224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?