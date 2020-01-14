Canada January 14 2020 4:41pm 02:04 Halifax council tables recommendations for Halifax Regional Police A total of 29 recommendations were tabled at council Tuesday on ways the Halifax Regional Police service could improve its overall service. Jesse Thomas reports. HRM council approve 26 police recommendations from service review report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6411587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6411587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?