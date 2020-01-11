News January 11 2020 8:13pm 01:04 Closing arguments continue for McKnight trial The Crown started its closing arguments in the Matthew McKnight trial. The former Edmonton nightclub promoter is accused of sexual assault. Sarah Komadina has more. Crown begins closing arguments in Edmonton nightclub consultant’s sexual assault trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6399998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6399998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?