Kelowna Rockets January 10 2020 7:48pm 02:31 Rocket Report: Kelowna active at trade deadline Set to host the Memorial Cup this May the Kelowna Rockets were extremely busy prior to Friday’s CHL trade deadline. Rocket Report: Kelowna active at WHL trade deadline <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6397231/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6397231/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?