The Morning Show January 10 2020 10:45am 07:07 What's behind Harry and Meghan's royal departure? 'Hello! Canada' Editor-in-Chief Alison Eastwood shares her insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing they'd be "stepping back" from their royal duties.