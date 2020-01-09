Kelowna Rockets January 9 2020 6:45pm 02:17 Royals shutout Rockets Shane Farkas and the Victoria Royals shutout the Kelowna Rockets 1-0 Wednesday night at Prospera Place. Royals shutout: Kelowna Rockets drop another one goal game to Victoria <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6391223/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6391223/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?