Tech January 9 2020 6:43am 05:33 Tech expert Marc Saltzman talks CES 2020 From a folding screen laptop to iPhone-Connected smart toothbrushes, we check in with tech expert Marc Saltzman with a rundown of what’s hot at CES 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6387032/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6387032/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?