Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 8 2020 6:17pm 01:07 Toronto high school mourns death of student killed in Tehran plane crash Among those killed in the Tehran crash were students who had only just begun their lives. Matthew Bingley has been speaking with those who knew one of the victims. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6385306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6385306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?