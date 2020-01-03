Health January 3 2020 7:11am 05:25 Free Microblading to people who have lost hair due to Chemotherapy Sara Boudreau, owner of Lash Perfect in Halifax, offers free microblading services to people who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or alopecia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6361432/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6361432/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?