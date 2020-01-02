Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 2 2020 5:13pm 02:14 Volunteers needed for Toronto charities Are you still thinking about setting New Year’s resolutions? Volunteer Toronto says several local charities and not-for-profit organizations are in need of volunteers. Nick Westoll reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360131/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360131/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?