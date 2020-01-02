Thinking about New Year’s resolutions? Toronto charitable organizations looking for volunteers

If you’re thinking about New Year’s resolutions, Toronto charities and not-for-profit organizations have a message for you: Please consider volunteering whatever time you can.

“The interest that people have over the holidays, you’re with family, you’re giving back, you’re thinking about others — folks are definitely considering volunteering,” Joanne McKiernan, executive director of Volunteer Toronto, told Global News.

“When I think about community, can you imagine a Toronto without volunteers? We lose community sport, which is powered by so many volunteer coaches and support staff. We lose the vibrancy of what happens in seniors’ homes, hospitals, educational support — a Toronto without volunteers is one that has a lot less colour.”

READ MORE: Oshawa man counters holiday depression through volunteering

McKiernan said Volunteer Toronto, Canada’s largest volunteer centre, helps connect approximately 500,000 people to more than 1,000 not-for-profit groups. She said opportunities can come in a number of different ways, catering to different availabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can search for a one-day opportunity so you can give back and get connected to the community, or a longer-term position. We really encourage you to really reflect on the amount of time you can give,” McKiernan said.

Ted Krawchuk, who is 81, said he began volunteering at LOFT Community Services almost 25 years ago. He said he initially wanted something to do after his teaching career.

“I keep learning new things technically. Also, I get a chance to meet people that are very pleasant to work with, so I gain very much from my volunteer work,” he said

READ MORE: Report finds Canadian seniors volunteer more time, money than any other age group

“It’s a very social interaction and otherwise it’s nose to the grindstone.”

Krawchuk helps with administrative tasks such as mailings and maintaining databases — tasks that help keep overhead costs low. He is one of more than 100 volunteers that assist LOFT — a charity helping people with mental health and addictions issues, and those with dementia, live at home and remain independent.

In terms of the importance of volunteers, the CEO of LOFT Community Services said they are vital. Her organization serves approximately 5,600 clients between Toronto and Orillia.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would not be able to do what we do without our amazing volunteers. I think it’s important to say it’s not just the tasks that volunteers do that make such a difference for us at LOFT, but it’s also what they bring when they volunteer their time,” she told Global News.

“They’re showing our organization and the people who receive service that they believe in us, and that has a priceless impact on our organization.” Tweet This

When it comes to considering one’s volunteer journey, Krawchuk had some advice.

“Find something that satisfies you, that gives you something in return for your time. And if you get a sense sanction from what you’re doing, then you’ll enjoy your volunteer efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, for those who want to volunteer but aren’t quite sure about where and what they exactly want to do, McKiernan said her organization has people who can walk you through different options. She encouraged people to reflect on what they want to do.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, resume assistance, or to connect with a placement assistant, visit the organization’s website.