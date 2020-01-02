Economy January 2 2020 5:31pm 01:54 N.S. income assistance gone up as of Jan. 1 An increase in income assistance is aimed at bringing relief for families. But as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, community advocates say the bump in benefits falls short of what’s needed. Halifax advocates criticise ‘inadequate’ income assistance increase kicking off in 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6359966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6359966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?