911 December 27 2019 4:16pm 02:51 Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019 Requests for a taxi, help dealing with pesky animals, cigarettes, lost keys top the Hamilton Police Service’s list of weird calls to 911. Cold raccoon, lost keys and cigarettes: Hamilton police recall absurd 911 calls in 2019 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?