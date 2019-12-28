Focus Ontario December 28 2019 5:30pm 21:53 2019 Politics Year in Review On this week’s Focus Ontario, a look back at the year that was at Queen’s Park. The winners, the losers and predictions for the year ahead. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6332036/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6332036/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?