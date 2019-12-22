Global News at 6 Halifax December 22 2019 5:14pm 01:18 Halifax restaurant spreading holiday cheer through free turkey dinners Basha Restaurant in Halifax opened their doors all day Sunday to ensure those who might not get a turkey dinner this holiday season don’t go without. Jeremy Keefe reports. Halifax restaurant spreading holiday cheer through free turkey dinners <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6328965/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6328965/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?