christmas donations December 22 2019 2:49pm 03:48 GRETA Bar YEG plans complimentary Christmas lunch GRETA Bar YEG will host a complimentary Christmas lunch for people in downtown on Monday, Dec. 23. The bar is hoping to collect money and non-perishable food items at the event for the Mustard Seed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6328622/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6328622/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?