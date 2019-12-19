blue bin December 19 2019 7:28pm 01:44 Lethbridge curbside recycling: so far so good Seven months after the launch of its curbside recycling program, Lethbridge Waste and Recycling officials say they are having no trouble finding markets for their recyclables. Emily Olsen reports. Lethbridge curbside recycling: so far, so good <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6320007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6320007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?