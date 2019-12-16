Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 16 2019 6:22pm 02:58 Caroline Mulroney speaks about Hamilton LRT cancellation Travis Dhanraj speaks with Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney after the provincial government cancelled the Hamilton LRT project. Ontario government cancels Hamilton LRT project, mayor calls announcement a ‘betrayal’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6305311/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6305311/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?