52 Nova Scotian Adventures

Education December 16 2019 7:15am

Nova Scotian Adventures

The Junior Achievement Company Program helps students start their own small business. Students at Millwood High School in Lower Sackville, NS have put together a book that promotes tourism in Nova Scotia.