Lifestyle December 14 2019 8:29pm 01:41 Gingerbread construction event celebrates Canucks Autism Network Kelowna Chevrolet welcomed families that are members of the Canucks Autism Network into their showroom to have some fun building gingerbread houses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6298197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6298197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?