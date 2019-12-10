Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 10 2019 6:33pm 01:57 Elderly woman stabbed at Scarborough home An elderly woman is recovering from an attack at her Scarborough home. Police say she was stabbed multiple times. As Caryn Lieberman reports, neighbours point to the woman’s husband as the accused. Woman stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, suspect in custody: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6280550/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6280550/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?