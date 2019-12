Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 9:30 a.m.

Police and paramedics say the victim’s injuries are serious and that she was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Investigators said officers have one person in custody.

Stabbing; (UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Lawrence Ave E

– officers o/s investigating

– @TorontoMedics advised injuries are very serious

– will be doing an emergency run#GO2378461

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 10, 2019

