Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 9 2019 8:17pm 02:56 U of A team studying high-tech treatment for stuttering A team at the University of Alberta is using virtual reality to simulate stressful situations and crowded settings as part of a high-tech treatment for stuttering. Su-Ling Goh reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6275806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6275806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?