World December 9 2019 4:21pm 00:41 Actor Gary Sinise brings 1,000 kids of fallen soldiers to Disney World The trip, called the Snowball Express, began in 2006 after a fallen soldier wrote to his wife that he wished they had visited Disneyland. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6274630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6274630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?