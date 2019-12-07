Women of colour are often left out of conversations about violence — they shouldn’t be

December 2019 marks 30 years since the Polytechnique massacre in Montreal. Since then, there have been countless movements and conversations about violence against women. And when it comes to physical and sexual abuse, all women are at risk despite their age, race or income level, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation. However, there are added layers and barriers when that conversation looks at racialized women. In this episode of Living In Colour, we take a look at the violence against women of colour, and how cultural barriers, community stigmas and racial stereotypes can normalize abusive behaviour.