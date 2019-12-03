Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 3 2019 8:15pm 01:50 Smoky Lake prepares to host vigil after bus crash No one from Monday morning’s collision involving a school bus and picker truck died overnight, officials say. The community of Smoky Lake is planning a vigil. Sarah Ryan has the latest. Alberta company launches internal investigation into collision with school bus near Smoky Lake <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6251795/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6251795/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?