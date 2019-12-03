Canada December 3 2019 4:56pm 05:05 Trans Mountain CEO marks ‘very important milestone’ for pipeline expansion project Ian Anderson, president and CEO of Trans Mountain says pipe for the expansion project will be in the ground before Christmas. Pipe for Trans Mountain expansion to be in the ground before Christmas: CEO <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6250760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6250760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?