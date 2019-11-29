Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 29 2019 9:07pm 01:32 If Black Friday is becoming more popular in Canada, why might lineups at stores get shorter? Black Friday is gaining popularity among Canadians and yet that could actually mean shorter lineups at stores. Sarah Komadina explains why. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6237431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6237431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?