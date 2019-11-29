Global News at Noon Edmonton November 29 2019 2:46pm 00:47 New kind of pterodactyl uncovered with help from U of A paleontologist Scientists from the University of Alberta are part of a team that’s made a big dinosaur discovery. New kind of pterodactyl uncovered with help from U of A paleontologist <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6235377/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6235377/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?