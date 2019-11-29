Global News Morning Edmonton November 29 2019 10:45am 04:19 AMA Travel: Black Friday deals on travel items When it comes to Black Friday, there are deals to be had in the travel industry as well. Roland Van Meurs with AMA Travel to talk about luggage, the Canada golf card and air fare. Sponsored by AMA. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6233750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6233750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?