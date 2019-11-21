Hockey November 21 2019 5:56pm 01:32 Rockets vanquish Victoria The Kelowna Rockets snapped a Victoria Royals four game winning streak on Wednesday. Kelowna routed the Royals 4-1 on the strength of three goal outburst in the second period. Junior hockey: Rockets down Royals, Vees derailed by Express <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6202090/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6202090/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?