Junior hockey: Rockets down Royals, Vees derailed by Express

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of results of junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

Kelowna 4, Victoria 1

At Kelowna, Kaedan Korczak and Michael Farren both had two-point outings, each with a goal and an assist, as the Rockets halted the Royals’ four-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

Jake Lee and Alex Swetlikoff also scored for Kelowna (11-8-1-1), which led 1-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.

Sean Gulka replied for Victoria (10-8-1-0), which started its four-game winning streak with a 6-3 road win over Kelowna on Nov. 6.

Roman Basran stopped 26 of 27 shots for the Rockets, with Brock Gould turning aside 28 of 32 shots for the Royals.

Story continues below advertisement

We ousted the Royals on home ice tonight! Get caught up on what went down now. 🚀 Recap ➡️ https://t.co/Q2zQS5R9vS

Highlights ➡️ https://t.co/W7vyDkOOyW pic.twitter.com/VP4rPRL3g6 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 21, 2019

Kelowna was 0-for-3 on the power play, while Victoria was 0-for-4.

Wednesday’s tilt was the fourth meeting between the two B.C. Division rivals. Both teams have two wins and two losses.

The Rockets, who are now 7-3 in their past 10 games, have two road games this weekend: Friday in Seattle (6-11-2-1), then Saturday in Tri-City (11-7-0-1).

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is tied for second place with Vancouver (11-10-1-1) at 24 points. Kamloops (15-7-0-0) is first with 30 points.

On Wednesday, the Blazers crushed Seattle 10-1, outshooting the Thunderbirds 42-20. Connor Zary had a hat trick for Kamloops, with Montana Onyebuchi and Zane Franklin both notching two goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Coquitlam 7, Penticton 2

At Coquitlam, Greg Lapointe and Bradley Ong both scored twice as the Express powered past the Vees in a meeting between the league’s two best teams on Wednesday night.

Connor Gregga, Ethan O’Rourke and Christian MacDougall also scored for Coquitlam (22-5-0-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.

David Silye and Tyler Ho replied for Penticton (21-6-1-0), which was outshot 31-27.

The Vees fell in the final game of their Mainland road swing to the Coquitlam Express on Wednesday night GAME RECAP | https://t.co/7Fy5BPqk6Y#BCHL pic.twitter.com/2O8E9PurHV — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 21, 2019

Clay Stevenson stopped 25 of 27 shots for Coquitlam. For starter Yaniv Perets stopped 12 of 17 shots, with Carl Stankowski going 12 of 14 in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton was 0-for-4 on the power play while Coquitlam was 3-for-6.

The game was the second in as many nights for the Vees, who beat Langley 4-3 on Tuesday evening.

Penticton will host Chilliwack (12-8-4-1) on Friday night.

Surrey 2, West Kelowna 1

At Surrey, the Warriors’ losing streak reached nine games following a one-goal loss to the Eagles.

Wyatt Schlaht and Kenny Riddett scored for Surrey (9-14-1-3), which led 1-0 and 2-1 after the period breaks.

Max Bulawka, at 6:07 of the second period to make it 1-1, replied for West Kelowna (4-17-3-2).

Eagles escape with a 2-1 victory. Warriors the better team in the 3rd but couldn't cash in past Thomas Scarfone. Losing streak extended to 9 games. Back home this Friday versus the @WenatcheeWild1 .#BCHL pic.twitter.com/fwLlgbtKe2 — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 21, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The Warriors, who have been outscored 42-15 in their nine-game slide, haven’t won since a 2-1 victory over Salmon Arm on Oct. 18.

Thomas Scarfone stopped 24 of 25 shots for Surrey, with Johnny Derrick turning aside 42 of 44 shots for West Kelowna.

The Eagles were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Warriors were 0-for-4.

West Kelowna has two home games this weekend: Friday versus Wenatchee (11-10-3-1), then Saturday against Salmon Arm (19-6-1-0).